Rain and storms become less likely after today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a stormy Tuesday evening, we’re watching for additional rain and storm chances through the end of the workweek. However, the overall risk of rain and storms will trend downwards once we get by today’s very high coverage.

The other good news is the threat for severe thunderstorms is virtually zero through the weekend. Anything we see over the next several days will be general rain and thunderstorm activity. We’ll certainly take it!

Rain and storms are likely on and off all day today. (WSFA 12 News)

Today’s coverage of rain and storms will be the highest we see over the next week by far around 90%. An all-day rain event is unlikely, but there will be a solid covering of rain, downpours and storms throughout the day. Breaks in the rain will occur, though rain will likely affect your location more than once today.

A few showers and storms could continue into tonight. Most of the night will end up quiet though. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are then possible tomorrow, with coverage forecast to be near 50%.

Rain chances go down after today. (WSFA 12 News)

As a result of the rain, storms and cloudiness, high temperatures will only warm into the lower 80s today and the middle 80s tomorrow. That is well below the normal of 92 degrees this time of year.

While we don’t completely dry out this weekend, it does appear rain chances drop even more starting Friday. Right now we have a 30% chance for Friday, a 10% chance for Saturday and a 20-30% chance for Sunday.

Temperatures will warm up to near or above 90 this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Chances for rain and thunderstorms go right back up Sunday night into early next week. It’s far too early to get too specific at this time, however at least medium rain coverages are back Sunday night, Monday and Monday night as we may be dealing with a couple rounds of rain and storms.

With the lower chances for rain comes warmer temperatures this weekend into next week. Highs will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s each day starting Saturday. It won’t be unusual heat by any means given that we’re in late June. It will, though, feel pretty hot given we haven’t seen many 90s of late.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.