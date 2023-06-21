Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Recent uptick in maternal mortality across the state

Uptick in maternal mortality rates throughout the state.
Uptick in maternal mortality rates throughout the state.(Pexels)
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After the heart-wrenching death of Olympian Terri Bowie, who was found dead in her home due to childbirth complications, conversations about maternal mortality rates have been on the rise.

The state of Alabama is among the top three in the nation for maternity mortality rates, according to a study done by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

This is a big issue for health officials throughout the state. Karen Landers, Chief Medical Officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, said, “This is an ongoing concern that we have had for a number of years in Alabama about overall health outcomes, health equity as it relates to minority populations.”

This is an ongoing problem that predominantly affects women of color based on many factors.

“We have to look at pre-existing health factors that disproportionally affect minority populations, such as, even in young populations, diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity,” Landers explained.

Of the confirmed deaths relating to childbirth, more that 75 percent of them could have been prevented, according to the ADPH study.

Landers explained that the key to lowering this rate is preventative health care before becoming pregnant.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Bret will likely struggle once it moves closer to the Caribbean Sea.
Tropics are very active in an unusual spot for June
Hunter James Tatum has pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife and their unborn child.
Prattville man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, unborn son
Lucas Johnson is charged with first-degree assault and reckless murder following a deadly...
Brantley man charged after woman killed, child hurt in head-on crash
Cavaria Latre Devon May
U.S. Marshals searching for wanted Montgomery man
Lowndes County Courthouse
Trial over slain Alabama sheriff to move

Latest News

With Alabama’s medical cannabis process on pause, those businesses which were denied licenses...
Denied businesses want answers from Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voted Friday to stay all proceedings related to the...
‘Potential inconsistencies’ prompt Alabama to pause medical marijuana licenses
ADPH says it has seen more infections with this parasite since April, and more than twice as...
ADPH: Cyclospora infections increase statewide, avoid contaminated food and water
Medical credit cards, installment loans can ‘increase financial burden on patients,’ report finds
Medical credit cards, installment loans can ‘increase financial burden on patients,’ report finds
Alabama Department of Public Health seal
ADPH: Syphilis cases rising in Alabama