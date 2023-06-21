Advertise
Rehobeth showing new, exciting growth

A survey recently revealed Rehobeth is among the fastest-growing cities in Alabama.
A survey recently revealed Rehobeth is among the fastest-growing cities in Alabama.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Rehobeth Mayor Kimberly Trotter can hardly contain her excitement when talking about economic developments in her town.

According to a recent survey, Rehobeth is among the fastest growing cities in Alabama. Among the many new things in motion for the town are hundreds of new homes and new recreational centers.

Trotter also highlighted new sewer developments to keep up with the new infrastructure that is happening.

But one of the most exciting new additions is the opening of their new fire training facility. It is funded by the Houston County Economic Development Authority.

Many of the new developments for Rehobeth will take place in the next upcoming years, and while new infrastructure is exciting, Trotter knows that her quaint little town must stay focused in order to achieve these goals in a timely way.

