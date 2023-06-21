Rehobeth showing new, exciting growth

REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) - Rehobeth Mayor Kimberly Trotter can hardly contain her excitement when talking about economic developments in her town.

According to a recent survey, Rehobeth is among the fastest growing cities in Alabama. Among the many new things in motion for the town are hundreds of new homes and new recreational centers.

Trotter also highlighted new sewer developments to keep up with the new infrastructure that is happening.

But one of the most exciting new additions is the opening of their new fire training facility. It is funded by the Houston County Economic Development Authority.

Many of the new developments for Rehobeth will take place in the next upcoming years, and while new infrastructure is exciting, Trotter knows that her quaint little town must stay focused in order to achieve these goals in a timely way.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.