Summer starts today! Here’s what you need to know

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - June 21st is a significant date this year because it marks the beginning of summer. The summer solstice officially occurred at 9:58 a.m. CDT Wednesday despite our skies being mainly cloudy and gray.

The summer solstice in the Northern Hemisphere marks the exact point in which which the North Pole has its maximum tilt toward the Sun. That tilt is 23.5 degrees and places the Sun directly over the Tropic of Cancer.

The summer solstice occurred on Wednesday at 9:58 a.m. CDT. (WSFA 12 News)

The result of that tilt is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. That of course includes the United States. In Montgomery we get exactly 14 hours, 16 minutes and 36 seconds of daylight today.

After today the amount of daylight will actually decrease until we get to the winter solstice. That occurs on December 21st at 9:27 p.m. CDT here in 2023. Once the winter solstice occurs the amount of daylight will begin to go up each day until next year’s summer solstice.

Summer marks the time of year with the earliest sunrises and latest sunsets. (WSFA 12 News)

The beginning of summer doesn’t only mark the point in which the amount of daylight starts decreasing. It’s also the the time of year where the sunrises get later each morning and the sunsets get earlier each evening.

Central Alabama has already had its earliest sunrise of 5:37 a.m. earlier this month. The sun will rise later each morning until the clocks go back an hour in November. By the beginning of August the sun will rise after 6 a.m. for most of us.

Sunsets will do just the opposite heading into July. The sun will set at 7:55 p.m. today, then 7:56 p.m. for nine days later this month into early July. That is the latest our sun will set all year!

The sun will set earlier as summer moves along. (WSFA 12 News)

By the end of July the sun will be setting at 7:43 p.m. in Montgomery. By the end of August the sun will be setting at 7:11 p.m. Then by the end of September the sunset time in Montgomery will be 6:31 p.m.

You probably won’t notice the sun setting earlier until we get toward the end of August. Until then it will seem like there are very minimal, if any, changes to the time the sun goes down on the western horizon.

