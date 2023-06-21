Advertise
Tim Tebow to speak in Montgomery

Tim Tebow will be speaking in Montgomery on August 3rd, 2023.
Tim Tebow will be speaking in Montgomery on August 3rd, 2023.(Worthy Promo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Florida Gator and Denver Bronco Tim Tebow will be speaking at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center on Thursday, August 3rd.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a VIP meet and greet. Tebow will speak starting at 7:30 p.m. The evening is being presented by the Joe Sewell Memorial Award & Scholarship. It will be a fundraising event intended to increase the scholarship amounts for the organization.

Tickets for general admission start at $35 as well as various VIP package opportunities.

The Joe Sewell Memorial Award & Scholarship presents world-renowned athlete, philanthropist,...
The Joe Sewell Memorial Award & Scholarship presents world-renowned athlete, philanthropist, and motivational speaker Tim Tebow at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre.(Worthy Promo)

If you would like to purchase tickets for this event, click here.

