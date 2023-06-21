Tim Tebow to speak in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Florida Gator and Denver Bronco Tim Tebow will be speaking at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center on Thursday, August 3rd.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a VIP meet and greet. Tebow will speak starting at 7:30 p.m. The evening is being presented by the Joe Sewell Memorial Award & Scholarship. It will be a fundraising event intended to increase the scholarship amounts for the organization.

Tickets for general admission start at $35 as well as various VIP package opportunities.

The Joe Sewell Memorial Award & Scholarship presents world-renowned athlete, philanthropist, and motivational speaker Tim Tebow at the Montgomery Performing Arts Centre. (Worthy Promo)

