Trial over slain Alabama sheriff to move

Lowndes County Courthouse
Lowndes County Courthouse(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The trial for a man accused in the shooting death of Lowndes County Sheriff John “Big John” Williams will not be held in Lowndes County.

A judge ruled Tuesday on a motion to move the trial against William Chase Johnson.

The motion, filed in January, stated it would be “impossible to conduct a fair trial by an impartial and unbiased jury in this county” because of the widespread media coverage following Sheriff Williams’ death. The motion cites several instances in which various media outlets covered Sheriff Williams’ death, Johnson’s arrest and the subsequent court proceedings.

The motion also noted that the Lowndes County Courthouse, where the trial was scheduled to take place, was renamed in 2020 in honor of the slain sheriff.

The location of where the trial could take place has yet to be announced.

The trial against Johnson was initially set for 2022 but was moved to October 2023. A gag order has been placed on this case since Johnson’s indictment in 2021.

The fatal shooting happened in 2019 when Johnson was 19. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

