U.S. Marshals searching for wanted Montgomery man

Cavaria Latre Devon May
Cavaria Latre Devon May(Central Alabama Crimestoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force is searching for the location of Cavaria Latre Devon May and is asking for the public’s assistance.

May is described as a black male, 5′11″, 160 lbs. He has noticeable tattoos on the sides of his neck and a cross on the right side of his neck.

May is wanted by the Montgomery Police Department for robbery 1st degree.

Investigators stated that May has a history of violence and is a violent offender. He is known to carry a firearm and may be in possession of a weapon. They added that May has friends and family in the Montgomery area.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of May.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of May, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

