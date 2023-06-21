West Alabama Works hosting hiring event Wednesday in Demopolis

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WBRC) - A hiring event organized by West Alabama Works will take place Wednesday morning in Marengo County.

Outreach and workforce coordinator for West Alabama Works, Tammi Holley, told WBRC that she expects a big turnout.

Fourteen companies will be there looking to hire employees, including Buffalo Rock, Premier Service Company, and Foster Farms, among others.

“We have some office administrative positions with our West Alabama Mental Health. And Alabama Department of Mental Health will be there as well,” Holley explained. “But in healthcare as well. We have three hospitals that will be attending the event. And then some of our main factoring companies Foster Farms, Harvest Select out of Perry County. We have some that are out of Sumter County as well.”

In an effort to streamline the application process and enhance the overall experience for both employees and job seekers, West Alabama Works encourages people to preregister at westalabamajobs.com/bbjob. By preregistering, applicants will have the opportunity to access additional resources and information prior to attending the hiring event.

Also, people who complete the interview process will qualify for free food from a food truck that will be there, too.

The hiring event will last from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Demopolis Civic Center at 501 North Commissioners Avenue.

