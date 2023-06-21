Woman charged in April Montgomery shooting case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in an April Montgomery shooting has been arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force.

The Montgomery Police Department confirms Benita Williams, 42, has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault for the April 10 shooting.

Court documents state the victim was shot multiple times while in the area of the 3500 block of Doris Circle. MPD and fire medics found the victim around 7:40 p.m.

A motive for the shooting was not stated. Williams is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility on a bail of $60,000.

