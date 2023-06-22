Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Thursday afternoon crash on Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard has left one person dead and another injured.

According to Montgomery police, the crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Northern Boulevard near 6th Street. MPD and fire medics responded in reference to a two-vehicle collision.

At the scene, they found one adult male driver who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver of the second vehicle sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Montgomery police found two fatal gunshot victims in the 3300 block of Atlanta Highway on June...
2 fatally shot in Montgomery Wednesday night
Cavaria Latre Devon May
U.S. Marshals searching for wanted Montgomery man
Lucas Johnson is charged with first-degree assault and reckless murder following a deadly...
Brantley man charged after woman killed, child hurt in head-on crash
Hunter James Tatum has pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife and their unborn child.
Prattville man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, unborn son

Latest News

Alabama state Sen. Rodger Smitherman debates his proposed congressional map, which was...
Alabama lawmakers on the clock to comply with SCOTUS order
Firefighters battled an early morning place in Pike Road Thursday morning.
Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Pike Road
Montgomery, Selma mayors seek community input about gun violence
Hyundai donates &75,000 to MF/R for new equipment to put out EV battery