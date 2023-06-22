1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Thursday afternoon crash on Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard has left one person dead and another injured.

According to Montgomery police, the crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Northern Boulevard near 6th Street. MPD and fire medics responded in reference to a two-vehicle collision.

At the scene, they found one adult male driver who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver of the second vehicle sustained non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. No additional information is available at this time.

