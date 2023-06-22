Advertise
2 fatally shot in Montgomery Wednesday night

Montgomery police found two fatal gunshot victims in the 3300 block of Atlanta Highway on June 21, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating the shooting deaths of two people.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 3300 block of Atlanta Highway at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found two gunshot victims, identified by police as Gregory Penick, 21, and Darnell Eaves, 19, both of Montgomery.

Coleman said Penick was pronounced dead at the scene. Eaves was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. he was pronounced dead at the hospital later.

The case is currently being classified as a death investigation. The circumstances remain under investigation.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

