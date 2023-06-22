$75K donation to help Montgomery Fire Rescue fight electric car fires.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire Rescue will have the tools to fight electric car fires thanks to a donation from Hyundai.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama donated $75,000 to MFR on Thursday. The money will be used to purchase two Rosenbauer Battery Extinguishing System Technology (BEST) systems.

The BEST system is designed to extinguish fires in high-voltage lithium-ion batteries used in most electric vehicles.

“This is a game-changer folks! The new equipment will not only strengthen the response capabilities of our fire department but also ensure the highest level of safety for our citizens, particularly as we move towards a more sustainable future with a rise in electric vehicles,” MFR said in a Facebook post.

MFR added that the contribution would “profoundly enhance” the safety of the community.

