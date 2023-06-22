Biscuits-Trash Pandas postponed again

Advertise
Game will be made up on Saturday, June 24 at 4:05 PM
For the second-straight evening, the series opener between the Biscuits and the Rocket City Trash Pandas was postponed due to inclement weather on Wednesday night at Toyota Field.(Source: WSFA)
By Montgomery Biscuits
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WSFA) - For the second-straight evening, the series opener between the Biscuits and the Rocket City Trash Pandas was postponed due to inclement weather on Wednesday night at Toyota Field.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, June 24 at 4:05 PM CT.

The Biscuits and the Trash Pandas aim to start their series with a doubleheader on Thursday, June 22 with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 PM. The projected pitching matchup for Game 1 features Patrick Wicklander (1-1) against Ky Bush, while Victor Munoz (5-3) is projected to take on Victor Mederos (3-3) in Game 2.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium on Wednesday, June 28 to open the second half of the season against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The six-game series will include a Tank Top Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, June 29; a Car Visor Giveaway on Friday, June 30; Princess Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 1; a Beach Towel Giveaway pres. by Dentistry for Children on Saturday, July 2; and an Independence Day Celebration along with MAX Fireworks on Monday, July 3.

