Braves, Phillies are rained out and the game is rescheduled as part of a day-night DH in September

A tarp covers the infield as rain delays a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
A tarp covers the infield as rain delays a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves were rained out Wednesday night, and the game will be made up as part of a September doubleheader.

Atlanta won the opener of the three-game series 4-2 on Tuesday, and the finale was set for Thursday afternoon. Atlanta makes its next trip to Philadelphia from Sept. 11-13. The teams will play a day-night doubleheader on Sept. 11.

Wednesday’s game, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:40 p.m., never started and was called shortly after 9 p.m.

The Phillies will bump Wednesday’s scheduled starter Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.66 ERA) one day, while the Braves did not immediately name a starter. AJ Smith-Shawver (1-0, 2.03) was scheduled to pitch Wednesday for Atlanta, and Bryce Elder (5-1, 2.60) was the planned starter for Thursday.

The Phillies trail the Braves by nine games in the NL East.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

