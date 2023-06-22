Advertise
Camp Hill Police seeking felony theft suspect

Camp Hill Police are searching for the location of fugitive Antonia Torez Woody.(CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAMP HILL, Ala. (WSFA) - The Camp Hill Police Department is searching for the location of wanted fugitive, Antonia Torez Woody.

Woody, 44, is described as a black male, 5′11″ weighing approximately 165 lbs. He is known to frequent and reside in the area of Camp Hill.

Woody is wanted for two felony charges of theft of property second degree and burglary third degree.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the location and arrest of Woody.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Woody, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line 1-334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a Cash Reward!

