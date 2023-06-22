Cities of Montgomery and Selma to hold press conference on gun violence

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. and Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed will hold a joint press conference on Thursday to discuss strategies to address gun violence as part of Gun Violence Awareness Month.

According to Mayor Perkins’ office, the joint press conference will be held at Montgomery City Hall on Thursday at 3 p.m.

June is nationally recognized as Gun Violence Awareness Month, with communities coming together to promote greater awareness and understanding of the issue.

Mayor Perkins’ office says during the press conference, Mayors Reed and Perkins will recognize the efforts of organizations and individuals who are working tirelessly to prevent gun violence and support survivors in central Alabama while reaffirming their commitments to building safer communities for all.

The press conference will be carried live on the WSFA 12 News website and mobile apps.

