Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Pike Road

Firefighters battled an early morning place in Pike Road Thursday morning.
Firefighters battled an early morning place in Pike Road Thursday morning.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A warehouse fire in Pike Road caused major damage to a local golf cart business early Thursday morning.

According to Waugh/Mt. Meigs VFD Chief Anthony Thompson, first responders were called to a warehouse on Wax Myrtle Court around 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Firefighters were able to contain one corner of the building quickly. However, the building did suffer major damage, according to Chief Thompson.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Bret will likely struggle once it moves closer to the Caribbean Sea.
Tropics are very active in an unusual spot for June
Hunter James Tatum has pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife and their unborn child.
Prattville man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, unborn son
Lucas Johnson is charged with first-degree assault and reckless murder following a deadly...
Brantley man charged after woman killed, child hurt in head-on crash
Cavaria Latre Devon May
U.S. Marshals searching for wanted Montgomery man
Lowndes County Courthouse
Trial over slain Alabama sheriff to move

Latest News

Aaron Cohen on the set of his first movie "Haywire."
Houston County Lieutenant is a full-time actor
Tracking device found on Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve's car late last year
New Alabama law criminalizes electronic stalking
NWS getting new technology to keep you safe
Next generation weather radar will make your communities even safer
Inconclusive bond hearing for Auburn mother accused of killing six-year-old
Inconclusive bond hearing for Auburn mother accused of killing six-year-old