Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Pike Road

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A warehouse fire in Pike Road caused major damage to a local golf cart business early Thursday morning.

According to Waugh/Mt. Meigs VFD Chief Anthony Thompson, first responders were called to a warehouse on Wax Myrtle Court around 5:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

Firefighters were able to contain one corner of the building quickly. However, the building did suffer major damage, according to Chief Thompson.

There were no injuries, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

