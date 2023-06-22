Advertise
Hugh Freeze, Bruce Pearl help raise scholarship money at Lake Martin Auburn Club’s meeting

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not often you get this lineup - Hugh Freeze, Bruce Pearl, and Auburn University President, Chris Roberts, in the same room, but it happened Wednesday night, June 21, on Lake Martin.

Freeze and Pearl spoke at the Lake Martin Auburn Club meeting.

They spoke to Auburn faithful, rallying them for the upcoming season, before doing a Q&A session with none other than former radio and WBRC Sports Director, Herb Winches.

The main goal was to raise scholarship money for students in rural counties.

Our own Lynden Blake hosted the auction, which raised a record $52,500.

