Inconclusive bond hearing for Auburn mother accused of killing six-year-old

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A bond hearing wrapped up without a decision for a woman charged with murdering her six-year-old son. The judge gave a 48-hour time period to decide if she gets a bond or not.

Last week, officials were called out to a home in Auburn concerning a distressed boy.

According to investigators, the victim was severely malnourished, and the initial autopsy revealed he had fluid in his nose and lungs, indicating some sort of drowning.

The mother, Kelly Watford’s legal team, called character witnesses for her, saying she was a person of good character and would never harm her children. The state refuted those statements saying that Kelly Watford can’t be trusted to be around her children or any other child.

She did not speak during the hearing that is scheduled to resume tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

