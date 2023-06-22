It’s Lightning Safety Awareness Week in the U.S.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lightning may not technically be a type of severe weather, but it shouldn’t be overlooked as dangerous. When we think of deadly weather phenomena, it’s just usually not what comes to mind.

Tornadoes, hail, damaging winds, hurricanes, floods, and winter storms come to mind for most of us way before lightning does.

That shouldn’t be the case.

Lightning can strike 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. (WSFA 12 News)

Lightning is dangerous and can be deadly. That’s why this week is being recognized as Lightning Safety Awareness Week -- to bring attention to lightning as we head into the time of year when it becomes most common across the U.S. as a whole.

In fact, a whopping 73% of all lightning deaths in the United States occur between June 1st and September 30th. In terms of just pure lightning strikes, there are more than 25 million per year.

The strikes can be as hot as -- or hotter than -- 50,000°F. That’s hotter than the surface of the sun!

It doesn’t only strike where a thunderstorm is located either. Lightning can strike upwards of 10 miles away from the parent thunderstorm. So it could be sunny and calm where you are, but if a storm is within 10 miles of you it’s possible to be struck.

Lightning deaths in the U.S. have trended down. (WSFA 12 News)

On average, lightning kills more than 20 people and injures hundreds more in the U.S. each year Those numbers may seem small considering how many times lightning strikes each year. But one death or injury is too many.

It only takes one lightning strike to change your life forever -- either by directly or indirectly coming into contact with you.

Since 1990, Alabama has had 37 lightning-related deaths and 168 injuries. That puts Alabama in 5th place for lightning fatalities since 1990. Only Florida, Texas, Colorado, and North Carolina have had more over the last 30+ years.

More than half of the counties in the state have experienced at least one lightning-related injury and/or fatality. That includes many in Central Alabama like Autauga, Bibb, Butler, Coffee, Coosa, Elmore, Houston, Lee, Marengo, Montgomery, and Tallapoosa.

These are the 12 activities with the most U.S. lightning deaths since 2006. (WSFA 12 News/NOAA)

The counties of Baldwin, Jefferson and Mobile have been most impacted by lightning injuries/deaths. That isn’t surprising given the population of those three counties. The beaches along Baldwin County also play a role in that.

If a thunderstorm is threatening and you hear thunder or see lightning in the distance, it’s imperative to seek shelter immediately. The best places to seek shelter are in a sturdy structure or hard-topped vehicle until 30 minutes pass after the last rumble of thunder or flash of lightning.

While inside you should stay away from anything that uses electricity or water. Lightning can strike a home or the ground outside of your home and travel through the pipes and still hurt you.

For even more information on everything lightning-related, check out this link.

