Kobe Brown prepares for NBA Draft

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The dream of any basketball player is reaching the pro level. Huntsville native Kobe Brown could have his dreams become a reality when the 2023 NBA Draft begins Thursday night.

Brown, who was a three year standout for the Missouri Tigers will aim to become the first Tigers player to be drafted in the last five years. the All-SEC performer played his prep basketball with the Lee Generals, coached by his father, Greg Brown.

Most mock drafts have Kobe being selected in the second round.

