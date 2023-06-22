Advertise
Kobe Brown prepares for NBA Draft

Lee High alum expected to be drafted
Lee High School alum Kobe Brown prepares for the NBA Draft
Lee High School alum Kobe Brown prepares for the NBA Draft(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The dream of any basketball player is reaching the pro level. Huntsville native Kobe Brown could have his dreams become a reality when the 2023 NBA Draft begins Thursday night.

Brown, who was a three year standout for the Missouri Tigers will aim to become the first Tigers player to be drafted in the last five years. the All-SEC performer played his prep basketball with the Lee Generals, coached by his father, Greg Brown.

Most mock drafts have Kobe being selected in the second round.

