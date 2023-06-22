Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man convicted of attempted murder on Auburn officer in 2021

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A man has been convicted of attempted murder of an Auburn police officer.

Walker Coleman “Cole” Barkley has been convicted of the attempted murder of Auburn officer, Leo Gonzalez, by a Lee County Jury.

On July 25, 2021, Officer Leo Gonzalez responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic violence complaint in a residential area in north Auburn.

The female caller reported that her husband, Cole Barkley, was drunk and had a gun. Officials say on the 911 call, which was played for the jury, the children could be heard crying, shouting for their mother, and calling out for help.

Officer Gonzalez was patrolling the area and dispatched to the residence. Upon arrival, dispatch relayed to Officer Gonzalez that someone on the 911 call was screaming for help inside the house.

As Officer Gonzalez approached the front door of the home, a woman ran out of the house holding a baby in her arms leaving the older children in the residence. As the woman was running out of the house, Gonzalez immediately saw Barkley pointing a revolver in his direction.

Gonzalez fired several shots at Barkley, striking him in the abdomen. Barkley returned fire, firing 5 rounds at Gonzalez. Gonzalez was not hurt during the exchange. After several hours, Barkley was taken into custody and the children were rescued from the home without any physical injuries.

Sentencing is set for a later date.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Lucas Johnson is charged with first-degree assault and reckless murder following a deadly...
Brantley man charged after woman killed, child hurt in head-on crash
Cavaria Latre Devon May
U.S. Marshals searching for wanted Montgomery man
Hunter James Tatum has pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife and their unborn child.
Prattville man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, unborn son
Tropical Storm Bret will likely struggle once it moves closer to the Caribbean Sea.
Tropics are very active in an unusual spot for June

Latest News

Montgomery, Selma mayors seek community input about gun violence
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Montgomery's Northern Blvd.
FILE - A sign for the Food and Drug Administration is displayed outside their offices in Silver...
First gene therapy for deadly form of muscular dystrophy gets FDA approval for young kids
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed speaks during a joint mayors' news conference on gun violence with...
Montgomery, Selma mayors seek community discussion about rising gun violence