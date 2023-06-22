Man shot in area of Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a Thursday afternoon shooting left a man in critical condition.

A police spokeswoman said it happened in the 5100 block of Carmichael Road. A WSFA 12 News crew found the scene at Budgetel Inn & Suites, although it is not clear if the shooting happened inside or outside.

Maj. Saba Coleman said the victim was taken to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

No other information was released as the investigation continues.

The WSFA crew saw a male in handcuffs being detained. It is not clear if this was a person of interest.

