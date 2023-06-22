Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years. (SOURCE: NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s well known that global sea levels are rising, but now NASA is showing by just how much.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration shared an animation that shows how far sea levels have risen between 1993 and 2022.

Over those three decades, sea levels have risen about 3.5 inches.

That may not seem like a lot, but the animation should be used as a visual metaphor. NASA said it’s designed to look like a submerged porthole of a boat as water can be seen lapping outside the window.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lucas Johnson is charged with first-degree assault and reckless murder following a deadly...
Brantley man charged after woman killed, child hurt in head-on crash
Tropical Storm Bret will likely struggle once it moves closer to the Caribbean Sea.
Tropics are very active in an unusual spot for June
Hunter James Tatum has pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife and their unborn child.
Prattville man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, unborn son
Cavaria Latre Devon May
U.S. Marshals searching for wanted Montgomery man
Lowndes County Courthouse
Trial over slain Alabama sheriff to move

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a...
Biden promotes human rights as Modi says ‘absolutely no space for discrimination’ during state visit
Only full-size Baby Shark toys with a hard plastic top fin are included in this recall.
7.5M Baby Shark bath toys recalled after reports of impalement, lacerations
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a...
Biden defends blunt remark on China’s leader, saying that’s ‘just not something I’m going to change very much’
$75K donation to help Montgomery Fire Rescue fight electric car fires.
$75K donation to help Montgomery Fire Rescue fight electric car fires
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, leaves the...
House Republicans push off Biden impeachment move for now as hard-right clamors for action