OSHA releases Montgomery jet engine death investigation final report

Montgomery airport worker killed in industrial accident
Montgomery airport worker killed in industrial accident
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, has released its findings after an investigation into the death of Courtney Edwards at the Montgomery Regional Airport on Dec. 31, 2022.

The new OSHA report, released on Wednesday, states that had Piedmont Airlines, a subsidiary of American Airlines, made sure that a ground crew followed required safety procedures, a 34-year-old customer service agent might have avoided suffering fatal injuries after being pulled into the spinning turbines of a jet engine.

Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at...
Courtney Edwards was named as the victim of the New Year's Eve fatal industrial accident at Montgomery Regional Airport.(Donielle Prophete)

“Proper training and enforcement of safety procedures could have prevented this tragedy,” said OSHA Area Director Jose A. Gonzalez in Mobile, Alabama. “This incident is a tragic reminder that safety measures must be in place even for a routine assignment.”

The National Transportation Safety Board, or NTSB, previously released its preliminary findings in late January, stating that several safety protocols do not appear to have been followed, which could have protected those in the vicinity of the airplane from injury or death. The report indicates two safety meetings were held shortly before the plane arrived, including a “huddle” just before it reached the gate, to remind the crew that the engines would remain running and that the aircraft should not be approached during that time.

Piedmont Airlines now faces $15,625 in proposed penalties, an amount set by federal statute. OSHA also cited the airline for one serious violation for exposing ground crew workers to ingestion hazards while performing aircraft marshaling, wing-walking, and baggage-handling tasks.

According to OSHA, Piedmont Airlines has contested the findings before the independent OSHA Review Commission.

