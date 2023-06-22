Trending drier and warmer as we inch closer to the weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sick and tired of all this wet weather? Well, we might not be completely done with showers and storms, but the amount of rain we see over the next few days is limited, and there will be more dry afternoons than wet ones. The downward trend in rain and storm chances across all of Alabama starts today and keeps going into the weekend... we aren’t completely dry over the next week, but rain chances are much lower overall than where they have been of late.

Today will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms with much less coverage than what we had yesterday; there could be a good number of us who don’t pick up any rainfall today because coverage peaks nears 40-50%. That means 50-60% of our area goes without any rain today!

Even with the lower rain chances, high temperatures will again be below normal in the mid and upper 80s. It seems like we haven’t hit our normal high temperature of 92° in forever, doesn’t it?

Rain chances are going down overall. (WSFA 12 News)

While we don’t completely dry out this weekend, rain chances drop even more starting tomorrow. Right now we have a 30% chance for tomorrow, a 0% chance for Saturday and a 20% chance for Sunday. Many locations will go through that entire stretch without seeing any rain or storms.

Chances for rain and thunderstorms go back up Sunday night, Monday and Monday night as a couple of disturbances roll through. It’s too early to get too specific, but medium rain coverages are back during this stretch.

Beyond that it looks drier once again. Most models keep Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday entirely dry across central and south Alabama. Not only that, it looks mostly sunny during that stretch.

Temperatures are heading up this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

With the lower chances for rain comes hotter temperatures. Highs will soar into the lower 90s each day starting Saturday. It won’t be unusual heat by any means given that we’re in late June. It will, though, feel pretty hot given we haven’t seen many 90s recently.

That’s especially true when you factor in the humidity that will be with us. Feels like temperatures will go a couple to several degrees above what the forecast high temperature is most days. That means some heat indices in the middle to even upper 90s are possible.

