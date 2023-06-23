3 men charged in weekend double shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three men have been charged in a weekend double shooting in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, Decareo Banks, 19, Rod-dell Palmer, 21, and Jason Williams, 18, are each charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault. Palmer and Banks are also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Norman Bridge Road. A man and a juvenile were both injured, the juvenile with life-threatening injuries.

Additional details surrounding this shooting, including a motive, have not been publicly released.

