Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

3 men charged in weekend double shooting

L to R: Willams, Palmer, Banks
L to R: Willams, Palmer, Banks((Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Three men have been charged in a weekend double shooting in Montgomery.

According to Montgomery police, Decareo Banks, 19, Rod-dell Palmer, 21, and Jason Williams, 18, are each charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault. Palmer and Banks are also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the area of Norman Bridge Road. A man and a juvenile were both injured, the juvenile with life-threatening injuries.

Additional details surrounding this shooting, including a motive, have not been publicly released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police found two fatal gunshot victims in the 3300 block of Atlanta Highway on June...
2 fatally shot in Montgomery Wednesday night
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A shooting scene was found at the Budgetel Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road in Montgomery on...
Man shot in area of Montgomery hotel
According to Montgomery police, the crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Northern Boulevard near...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard
Montgomery airport worker killed in industrial accident
OSHA releases Montgomery jet engine death investigation final report

Latest News

12 Talk: ADVA hosts resilience discussion
Operation Resilience
WSFA 12 News to broadcast Operation Resilience panel discussion Tuesday
Sweet Grown Alabama to host 'Farm to Table' dinner in Prattville
Heat will become the main story starting Sunday as heat indices exceed 100 degrees.
Hottest stretch of 2023 so far eyes Central AL