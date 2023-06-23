Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

4 adorable lion cubs born at Buffalo Zoo

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to...
According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.(Buffalo Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – The Buffalo Zoo is roaring with excitement at the arrival of four lion cubs.

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.

After their first vet visit the little lions are healthy and growing.

The mother will be away from the exhibit with her newborns and continue to care for them in private until they are strong enough to be with other lions.

The cubs have yet to be named, but they are cute!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police found two fatal gunshot victims in the 3300 block of Atlanta Highway on June...
2 fatally shot in Montgomery Wednesday night
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A shooting scene was found at the Budgetel Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road in Montgomery on...
Man shot in area of Montgomery hotel
According to Montgomery police, the crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Northern Boulevard near...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard
Montgomery airport worker killed in industrial accident
OSHA releases Montgomery jet engine death investigation final report

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court upholds federal law used to prosecute people who encourage illegal immigration
A crucial route connecting multiple states is reopening far ahead of schedule Friday.
Interstate 95 set to reopen less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia
FILE - Anthony Sanchez, right, is escorted into a Cleveland County courtroom for a preliminary...
Oklahoma death row inmate plans to reject chance for clemency despite maintaining his innocence
An Alabama correctional officer has resigned after being charged with trafficking and more.
Alabama correctional officer resigns amid trafficking, other charges