Alabama basketball star Noah Clowney selected in first round of NBA Draft

Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) dunks next to LSU forward Derek Fountain, center, during the...
Alabama forward Noah Clowney (15) dunks next to LSU forward Derek Fountain, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BROOKLYN, NY. (WBRC) - On the same night that his teammate Brandon Miller was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets, Alabama basketball star Noah Clowney has also been selected in the first round of the NBA Draft.

Clowney spent one year in Tuscaloosa playing for the Crimson Tide averaging 7.9 points per game and being named as the SEC Freshman of the Week for the first two weeks of December 2022.

