Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama lawmakers on the clock to comply with SCOTUS order

By Erin Davis
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s lawmakers are at work on a new congressional map. This after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the state’s existing map is unlawful and diluted the power of Black voters. The court gave lawmakers a July 21st deadline to give that power back.

Democratic Senator Rodger Smitherman is the most senior member of the reapportionment committee. He says having the opportunity to increase the representation of Black voters is unprecedented.

“I’m a big believer in diversity, and one of the reasons is that you got to have people at the table, who will want to present a different perspective,” said Senator Rodger Smitherman, D-Jefferson County.

22 lawmakers including Smitherman will create the new congressional map with two districts where Black voters are the majority.

“I’m hoping that there will be a spirit to look closer at following the directives that the court has given us,” said Smitherman.

Smitherman’s proposed map removes Jefferson County from District 7 represented by Congresswoman Terri Sewell and expands the district further into the Black Belt. This makes District 6, currently represented by Congressman Gary Palmer the state’s second majority Black district.

“Then six would basically be Jefferson County and a rural small portion of Shelby County,” he said.

Any proposed map will need to be approved by the legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey by July 21st, and then a district court on August 14th.

“Whether or not the majority wants to actually try to get together with us so that we can have districts that will fit that or if they want to take the chance that with the standing master,” said Smitherman.

A second majority-Black district doesn’t automatically mean two Democratic congressional representatives. This is a concern for Smitherman.

“We end up losing the one seat because we don’t have enough people in that particular district to really compensate for if there’s a low voter turnout, you know, among you know, African Americans, that you end up losing representation,” he said.

There will be a hearing next Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the state house so the committee can get public input on ideas for the map.

The deadline for ideas is July 7th. Following that July 7th deadline there will be another public hearing before what lawmakers expect to be the beginning of the special session halfway through July.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Montgomery police found two fatal gunshot victims in the 3300 block of Atlanta Highway on June...
2 fatally shot in Montgomery Wednesday night
Cavaria Latre Devon May
U.S. Marshals searching for wanted Montgomery man
Lucas Johnson is charged with first-degree assault and reckless murder following a deadly...
Brantley man charged after woman killed, child hurt in head-on crash
Hunter James Tatum has pleaded guilty to murdering his pregnant wife and their unborn child.
Prattville man pleads guilty to killing pregnant wife, unborn son

Latest News

Firefighters battled an early morning place in Pike Road Thursday morning.
Firefighters battle early morning blaze in Pike Road
According to Montgomery police, the crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Northern Boulevard near...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard
Montgomery, Selma mayors seek community input about gun violence
Hyundai donates &75,000 to MF/R for new equipment to put out EV battery