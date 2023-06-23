ALEA: Missing teen sought in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teen last seen on June 12.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jeremiah Michael McGary, 16, left the area of County Road 67 in Selma and has yet to return. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants with a white stripe and bull logo.

According to a release from ALEA, McGary is described as being 5′5″ and weighing 121 pounds.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jeremiah Michael McGary, please contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department at 334-874-2530.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.