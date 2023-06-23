ALEA releases initial investigation findings in officer involved shooting

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released its initial investigation findings into the June 20th officer-involved shooting in Opp.

According to ALEA, on June 20, the Opp Police Department requested that special agents with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation further investigate an officer-involved shooting that involved the Opp PD and Covington County Incident Response Team.

At approximately 7:43 a.m. on June 20, officers with Opp PD received a call for service to Hardage Circle in Opp concerning a man armed with a knife experiencing a crisis. Responding officers subsequently requested the assistance of the Covington County Incident Response Team.

During the course of the incident an Opp PD officer was injured by the suspect, identified as Cornelius S. Ball, 45, of Opp. Other officers on the scene attempted to take Ball into custody, who was reportedly still armed with a knife, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

Ball was transported to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment. On Thursday, June 22, Ball was pronounced dead.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Covington County District Attorney’s Office.

