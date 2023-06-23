Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ALEA releases initial investigation findings in officer involved shooting

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPP, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released its initial investigation findings into the June 20th officer-involved shooting in Opp.

According to ALEA, on June 20, the Opp Police Department requested that special agents with the ALEA State Bureau of Investigation further investigate an officer-involved shooting that involved the Opp PD and Covington County Incident Response Team.

At approximately 7:43 a.m. on June 20, officers with Opp PD received a call for service to Hardage Circle in Opp concerning a man armed with a knife experiencing a crisis. Responding officers subsequently requested the assistance of the Covington County Incident Response Team.

During the course of the incident an Opp PD officer was injured by the suspect, identified as Cornelius S. Ball, 45, of Opp. Other officers on the scene attempted to take Ball into custody, who was reportedly still armed with a knife, which resulted in an officer-involved shooting.

Ball was transported to Baptist Medical Center South for treatment. On Thursday, June 22, Ball was pronounced dead.

Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Covington County District Attorney’s Office.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police found two fatal gunshot victims in the 3300 block of Atlanta Highway on June...
2 fatally shot in Montgomery Wednesday night
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A shooting scene was found at the Budgetel Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road in Montgomery on...
Man shot in area of Montgomery hotel
According to Montgomery police, the crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Northern Boulevard near...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard
An Alabama correctional officer has resigned after being charged with trafficking and more.
Alabama correctional officer resigns amid trafficking, other charges

Latest News

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Trial set for ALDOT director charged with misdemeanor harassment
Attorneys for Darius miles request dismissal of capital murder charges
Attorneys for Darius Miles request dismissal of capital murder charges
12 Talk: ADVA hosts resilience discussion
Operation Resilience
WSFA 12 News to broadcast Operation Resilience panel discussion Tuesday