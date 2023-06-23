Ally’s Adventures brings the petting zoo to you

ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA) - Allyson Andrews has always loved animals. It started with her kids showing livestock in 4-H. That part of her life is now over, but the animals are still there.

“I’m a third-generation farmer,” said Allyson Andrews with Wildly Blessed and Ally’s Adventures. “I’ve been doing this about 28 years.”

This isn’t your typical farm.

“We have rabbits, chickens, ducks, goats, they are Nigerian dwarfs, we have baby doll sheep, that’s the last thing I added, miniature horses, miniature dairy cows.”

And, of course, there’s the star of the show.

“May May is the most spoiled. She doesn’t think she’s an alpaca. She thinks she’s a human.”

You don’t have to find her in Eclectic to hang out with May May or let Gregory the gecko check you out. Ally’s Adventures is a mobile petting zoo. She’ll come to you.

“My purpose in life is to bring happiness, joy, and love to others. This is how I do it. We go to nursing homes, schools, churches.”

They may be farm animals to you, but to Allyson, these are her kids.

“My husband says they are better-taken care of than he is. He may be right.”

It’s a lot of hard work loading up all these animals in the trailer, well besides May May, who rides in the truck. But Allyson says the reactions make it all worth it.

“Just to see people’s faces light up when I bring those kids, animals, but I call them my kids, and they get off the trailer, and kids interact and love them.”

If you’re looking to add some wildlife and adventure to your next event, Ally and, of course, May May are ready to roll. Wildly Blessed and Ally’s Adventures: (334) 799-2254.

