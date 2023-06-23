Child injured in Montgomery shooting Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 8-year-old is fighting for his life after a shooting Friday.

According to Montgomery police, the shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Fountain Lane. At the scene, officers found an 8-year-old victim who had life-threatening injuries from being shot.

The juvenile, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No other information related to this shooting has been publicly released.

