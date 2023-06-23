Crash closes Interchange exit ramp from I-85S to I-65N

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Commuters should expect delays if attempting to exit onto Interstate 65 north from I-85 south due to a “major crash,” according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

No details about the crash or injuries was available, but the exit ramp from I-85 south to I-65 north will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Possible alternate routes include taking I-85 Exits 1 or 2 to downtown, taking Madison Avenue, which turns into Bibb Street and then Clay Street, then merge back onto I-65 north at Exit 172.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.