Crash closes Interchange exit ramp from I-85S to I-65N

A police vehicle blocks I-85 south access to the I-65 north exit at the Montgomery interchange...
A police vehicle blocks I-85 south access to the I-65 north exit at the Montgomery interchange due to a "major crash."(Source: ALDOT Traffic Camera)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Commuters should expect delays if attempting to exit onto Interstate 65 north from I-85 south due to a “major crash,” according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

No details about the crash or injuries was available, but the exit ramp from I-85 south to I-65 north will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Possible alternate routes include taking I-85 Exits 1 or 2 to downtown, taking Madison Avenue, which turns into Bibb Street and then Clay Street, then merge back onto I-65 north at Exit 172.

