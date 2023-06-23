Advertise
Hurricane Hunters: A WSFA Weather Special Report

Hurricane Hunters
Hurricane Hunters(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The WSFA First Alert Weather Team is preparing to air a WSFA Weather Special report called “Hurricane Hunters.”

Join us as we talk with those who fly into the hurricanes to gather the very best data for forecasting!

The special report airs Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on WSFA, as well as on our website and mobile app. You’ll be able to see an encore presentation at 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Bounce 12.2.

