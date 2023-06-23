Mountain Brook native Colby Jones selected in the 2nd round of the NBA Draft

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook native Colby Jones has been selected in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets.

Jones started his high school career playing for Pinson Valley before transferring to Mountain Brook for his final three years. Jones played at Mountain Brook for coach Bucky McMillin, who is now the Head Coach at Samford.

After graduating from Mountain Brook, Jones committed to and played for the Xavier Musketeers for three seasons before declaring for the NBA Draft.

During his time as a Musketeer, Jones averaged 12.1 points per game and appeared in 83 career games while starting in 79 of them.

With the 34th pick of the NBA Draft, the Charlotte Hornets select Colby Jones!#LetsGoX | #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/nyjl38Eg0j — Xavier Basketball (@XavierMBB) June 23, 2023

