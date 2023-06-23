Advertise
Selma recovery from January tornado progressing slowly

The tornado recovery in Selma has been slow.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The recovery progress from January’s EF2 tornado is moving slower than what many people in Selma would like, but residents and the mayor remain hopeful.

“FEMA has been on the ground, walking us through every step in this process, so that’s been a huge difference,” said Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr.

Mona Bonner, a homeowner, has been working to clear debris as she eagerly waits for her home to be rebuilt.

“I just get out here and do what I can,” Bonner said.

Bonner added she recently bought land from her neighbor who had their home sitting in between her two pieces of property, saying her home will be “better than it was last time.”

While some homeowners have cleared debris, others are still figuring out where to start.

The mayor said he is doing what he can to help residents get back on their feet by offering resources like debris removal and hosting a housing fair to connect people with housing and financial institutions.

“Continue to be patient,” Perkins said. “It’s not a sprint. It’s a marathon.”

