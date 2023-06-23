Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Trial delayed for ALDOT director charged with misdemeanor harassment

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.(Marshall County Sherriff's Office)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial date for Alabama Department of Transportation Director John Cooper, who faces a misdemeanor harassment charge, has been delayed.

Cooper turned himself in to Marshall County authorities on a misdemeanor harassment warrant on June 12, he was released nearly an hour later on a $500 bond.

Director of ALDOT arrested in Marshall County, released on bond

Cooper was initially due in court on August 2 for a bench trial before Judge Mitchell Floyd in Marshall County. In a motion to continue, filed by Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Kromann, “the facts at issue in this case are also the subject of a civil matter.”

Cooper was charged with harassment over a land dispute with his neighbor. The State is arguing that the trial for the harassment charge should not continue until the property dispute is resolved.

Judge Floyd ordered that the trial date be continued until Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at 3 p.m.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cruz Woodard, 31, has been charged with second-degree assault and placed in the Montgomery...
2 injured in Vaughn Road shooting Tuesday night
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
3 arrested in Rock the South assault case
3 charged, arrested in Rock the South assault case
Woman shot early Thursday morning in Montgomery
A nine-year-old child suffered significant injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday...
Child ‘significantly injured’ after being hit by car in Auburn

Latest News

Auburn nonprofit aims to support pregnant, parenting mothers in college
FILE - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at the National Palace in Mexico...
Mexico’s president offers to buy U.S. company’s coastal property for $375 million to end dispute
Suspect Glendon Arnold Carpenter
Missing Phenix City girl found in Kentucky, man arrested for rape, kidnapping
Senator Mitch McConnell is back on Capitol Hill after raising concerns over his health during a...
Senator Mitch McConnell health update
Two men were fatally shot in the 1200 block of Hugh Street the night of July 10, 2023.
Man charged with murder of 1 of 2 victims in July 10 Montgomery shooting