Trial set for ALDOT director charged with misdemeanor harassment

Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
Cooper was arrested and charged with harassment Monday.
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new trial date has been set for the director of the Alabama Department of Transportation who faces a misdemeanor harassment charge in Marshall County.

Online court records show ALDOT Director John Cooper is due in court on August 2 for a bench trial before Judge Mitchell Floyd in Marshall County.

Cooper turned himself in to Marshall County authorities on a misdemeanor harassment warrant on June 12.

He was released less than an hour later on a $500 bond.

