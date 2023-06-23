Two dry days before storms return

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A pair of entirely dry days is likely today and tomorrow as some drier air arrives in Alabama. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out today, but nearly everyone will have a dry Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will climb a bit thanks to the dry conditions. There will also be plenty of sunshine over the next two days. Look for upper 80s today, then lower 90s for tomorrow.

Rain and storms are possible Sunday and Monday. (WSFA 12 News)

A 48-hour window of active weather then looms for Sunday and Monday as moisture returns, upper-level disturbances roll through and cold front arrives. Even so, it shouldn’t be overly high coverage of rain during that period.

Right now the forecast has a 40% chance of rain and storms for Sunday and a 50% chance for Monday. Some showers and storms are also possible both Sunday night and Monday night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday. (WSFA 12 News)

A few stronger storms capable of producing heavy rain, lots of lightning and gusty winds will be possible. Fortunately the risk of anything severe looks very minimal at this point.

Temperatures will still reach into the lower 90s in most locations Sunday and Monday. Combine that with much higher levels of humidity and the result will be the highest heat indices of 2023 so far. It will feel like it’s near or above 100 degrees for much of the region, especially west of I-65.

Temperatures will return to the 90s this weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Drier weather is back for the rest of the forecast period Tuesday through Friday. Skies will feature plenty of sun each of those days with temperatures in the lower to even middle 90s.

The humidity may remain oppressive on Tuesday, which could keep heat indices above 100 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday will have lower humidity levels according to the latest forecast guidance, resulting in heat indices below 100 for most of Central Alabama.

Just a heads up regarding next Friday, Saturday and Sunday: The humidity levels will likely surge back up, and models are pointing towards some very hot conditions with heat indices well above 100 degrees. Stay tuned for more on this as we get closer!

