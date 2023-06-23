Advertise
Worker dies after semi explodes at ammunition facility: ‘This is a tragedy’

By KMOV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAST ALTON, Ill. (KMOV/Gray News) - A worker was killed Thursday in Illinois after the truck he was driving exploded.

KMOV reports that Oscar “Zeke” Bettorf, 60, died in an explosion at the Winchester Ammunition facility.

Officials said Bettorf was driving a tractor-trailer filled with shotgun shell primers that exploded while he was transporting the items at the ammunition facility.

Bettorf was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary autopsy indicated that the 60-year-old suffered trauma to his head, neck and chest.

The company said the incident involved a company vehicle and that it has opened an investigation into what happened.

“We are deeply saddened that a Winchester employee was fatally injured this afternoon in an incident involving a company vehicle at the company’s East Alton facility,” a company spokesperson shared in a statement.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee’s family and co-workers. This is a tragedy, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine what happened,” the spokesperson added.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also assisting with the investigation

