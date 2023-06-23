WSFA 12 News to broadcast Operation Resilience panel discussion Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs will host a panel discussion on June 27 to introduce the conversation of building and furthering a resilient lifestyle.

WSFA 12 News will broadcast this panel discussion, called Operation Resilience, live on our website and mobile app starting at 8:30 a.m. from the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce, located downtown. A video player will be added to this story prior to the broadcast.

“We are excited to introduce this topic and have this conversation with veterans, families, and the public in the River Region,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “Our hopes and wishes are that these discussions don’t end on June 27 and that resilience building continues at home, in the workplace, or wherever it’s needed.”

Operation Resilience will feature a panel of service members and veterans who have displayed or experienced resilience throughout their military or civilian careers. The event is an acknowledgement and understanding that life can be challenging, and while everyone faces difficulties, many of which are beyond their control, it is possible to establish personal skills and traits that help prepare one to adequately respond to the challenges.

Panel members will include:

Kent Davis, Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral

Chaplain Wylly Collins, Alabama National Guard

Willie Durham, Retired U.S. Marine

Curtis Pippin, Program Coordinator, Auburn University Veterans Resource Center

Panelist will use their own experiences and personal stories to express the importance of resiliency. There will also be a Q&A segment when attendees can ask panelists questions about establishing, maintaining, and building resilient traits and skills.

