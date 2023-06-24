Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake

A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina. (Source: CNN, Micah Kimberlin/TMX)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CNN) - An interesting confrontation between a fisherman and an alligator in South Carolina was caught on camera.

The moment was captured on a video taken on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

In the video, a man can be seen holding a fishing pole appearing to be walking away from the water when an alligator then emerges and charges at him.

The gator chased the man towards a paved road and stopped as he rushed away.

Some onlookers scurried to also get out of its path while others nearby stayed at a safe distance.

There were no reports of any injuries in the incident

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police found two fatal gunshot victims in the 3300 block of Atlanta Highway on June...
2 fatally shot in Montgomery Wednesday night
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A shooting scene was found at the Budgetel Inn & Suites on Carmichael Road in Montgomery on...
Man shot in area of Montgomery hotel
According to Montgomery police, the crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Northern Boulevard near...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Montgomery’s Northern Boulevard
An Alabama correctional officer has resigned after being charged with trafficking and more.
Alabama correctional officer resigns amid trafficking, other charges

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Justice Department proposes December trial date for Trump in classified documents case
There was a crash causing delays at the exit onto Interstate 65 north from I-85 south Friday...
Crash cleared near exit ramp from I-85S to I-65N
Some businesses like Lannie's BBQ Spot on Minter Avenue are choosing to start from scratch.
Over 100 businesses reportedly affected by January storms in Selma
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia city