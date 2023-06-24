Attempted murder suspect sought in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man.

Authorities are searching for Jonathan Lee Smith, 35, of Marbury. Smith is wanted on a charge of first-degree assault (attempted murder).

The sheriff’s office says Smith entered a home and struck someone in the head with a hammer multiple times Friday night, causing “catastrophic injuries.” The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Smith was last seen leaving his vehicle on foot around County Road 69 and County Road 21 in Autauga County.

The sheriff’s office says Smith has a violent history and made threats to witnesses of this assault. They advise anyone who comes into contact with him to be extremely cautious.

Smith is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and around 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on both arms.

If you know his whereabouts, please contact the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or your local law enforcement agency.

Photos of Jonathan Lee Smith's arm tattoos. (Source: Autauga County Sheriff's Office)

