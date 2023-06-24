Auburn student, LAMP graduate killed in Coosa County wreck

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A young man killed in a car crash in Coosa County Wednesday was an Auburn University student and graduate of LAMP High School.

The family of William Michael Romanowski identified him as the victim. He was just 19 years old.

Friends and family said he was an outstanding high school student, earning a 4.05 GPA and a scholarship to Auburn, where he had just finished his freshman year and was part of the Sigma Nu fraternity.

Romanowski is remembered for his love of friends and family, and for his lifelong passion for baseball. His family said his goal was always to become general manager of a major league team, preferably the Philadelphia Phillies. It was a dream his family says they always believed he would accomplish.

He played ball his whole life from machine pitch to intramural softball in college. He played for Southeastern Dixie Youth Baseball and with the River City Royals travel ball team. He finished his ball career when he graduated from LAMP in May 2022.

A note found in his room just hours after the crash read, “Be better than yesterday.” His sister said he lived by those words every day.

Authorities have not yet released information on the wreck, but Romanowski’s family said he hit a tree.

His funeral is at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Montgomery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Christian School )3265 McGehee Road, Montgomery, AL 36111) or to The Will Romanowski Scholarship Fund/Beta Theta chapter of Sigma Nu at Auburn University (715 West Magnolia Avenue, Auburn, AL 36832).

