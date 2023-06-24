First Alert: Rain/storm chances increase Sunday & Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a dry and warm start to the weekend, rain and storms will return Sunday. Multiple pulses of energy will dive into Alabama tomorrow, increasing our rain and storm potential throughout the day and into the night. A few of the storms could pack a punch, with damaging wind gusts and hail as the primary threats.

Sunday will not be a washout of a day, even with the increasing rain and storm chances, as there will be dry periods. Those not contending with the rain and storms, will see a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon highs will warm on either side of 90 degrees. Showers and storms will linger through Sunday night. Lows will hover in the 70s under mainly cloudy skies.

Rain and storm activity will again be possible on Monday. Expect widely scattered showers and storms with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Much like Sunday, it will not be a washout of a day, as there will be dry periods mixed in with the rain and storms. Shower activity will diminish in coverage Monday night and lows will hover in the 70s.

High pressure will start to move into the region Wednesday and stick around through the weekend ahead. That will limit rain chances, to just afternoon pop-up showers and storms, typical of summer.

The big story, mid-to-late week will be the rising heat and humidity! Highs Wednesday will approach the mid-90s, with forecast highs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday all reaching into the upper 90s. Factor in the humidity and we could see heat index values top 100+ degrees. Which would be near Heat Advisory criteria.

Overnight lows will also stay warm. Hovering in the mid-70s most nights under mostly to partly clear conditions.

