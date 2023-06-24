Over 100 businesses reportedly affected by January storms in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Selma Dallas County Chamber of Commerce recently reported at least 115 businesses were hit by the Jan. 12 storms.

“We counted 115 but we know there’s more,” said Chamber Executive Director Sheryl Smedley.

Smedley said that despite the amount of devastation, there have not been any reports of businesses not rebuilding from the tornado or loss in revenue.

“People want to come more than ever now to see what happened here from this devastation that we’ve had and support our community,” Smedley said.

Lannie’s BBQ Spot, a popular family business in East Selma, will be rebuilding from scratch. Second generation owner Lula Hatcher said they had plans to renovate prior to the tornado, but it was constantly being held off by contractors.

It was decided that the building would be torn down, although the tornado did not cause significant damage.

“It didn’t do too much to the restaurant.” Hatcher said. “The top was damaged and some of the insides of ceilings and things.”

Hatcher said she expects the new building will be up and the restaurant will begin serving customers on Minter Avenue by the end of the summer.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.