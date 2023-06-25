Balloon release held for Montgomery mother killed in her sleep

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Family and friends of a slain Montgomery woman gathered at her graveside for a solemn event Sunday.

It would have been Yvette Carter’s 53rd birthday. Instead of celebrating, the crowd released balloons in her honor.

On Feb. 11, the mother of three was asleep in her home at Sherwood Apartments when a bullet from outside fatally struck her.

No leads have been given in the months since. Her family is still clinging to her memory and hoping to get closure soon.

“In the midst of sorrow and when you’re going through things like this, it’s always good to find a bright spot and find a reason to celebrate. And I’m glad that her daughters thought about doing the balloon release so that we can help to begin the healing process and know that we’re still celebrating her life. It’s like she’s still here with us,” said Carter’s cousin Catina Day.

Yvette Carter (WSFA 12 News)

Authorities say surveillance video showed three people in hoodies in a small black sedan with no tint at the apartment complex that night. One of them got out of the car, walks across the apartment complex, and pulled a rifle from his pants.

Carter daughter Dedra Shearill, who was at Sunday’s balloon release, said she always worried about her mother because of increasing crime in that part of town.

So far, the city of Montgomery is offering a $1,000 reward for information in this case. Additionally, Montgomery County and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are also offering $1,000 each, bringing the total to $3,000.

Anyone with information regarding is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867 or 1-833-251-7867, or the call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2651.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.