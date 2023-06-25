Biscuits split doubleheader against Trash Pandas

MADISON, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (35-33) and the Rocket City Trash Pandas (31-37) each had highs and lows during a doubleheader on Saturday evening at Toyota Field, with the former taking the first game by a score of 10-5, and the latter taking the second by a score of 6-5.

Ivan Armstrong’s (0-3) first start of the season was off to a slow start after Junior Caminero put Montgomery ahead with a solo-home run in the first. In the next inning, Diego Infante recorded another solo-shot to put the Biscuits up 2-0.

Gabe Matthews added to the home run tally with a solo-blast to right-center field and put Rocket City on the board in the bottom of the second. However, Tristan Peters extended the lead back to two-runs with an RBI-double in the next frame to make the score 3-1.

Jeremiah Jackson cut the lead back down to one with another solo-home run in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the game would quickly get out of hand in the sixth.

A three-run home run for Logan Driscoll and a two-run shot for Evan Edwards quickly put the Biscuits ahead 8-2. An RBI-single from Junior Caminero and a sacrifice fly from Tristan Peters extended the lead to eight runs.

Jackson hit a two-run home run in the sixth to make the score 10-4, and it was the sixth home run combined for both teams. The team record for most home runs in a game by both teams stands at seven, which was matched earlier this season against the Biloxi Shuckers.

An RBI-single from Orlando Martinez cut the lead to five runs, but Graeme Stinson was able to get the last strikeout and secure a 10-5 victory in Game 1.

John Doxakis (4-2) earned the win and Stinson earned his first save of the season while Armstrong recorded the loss. Patrick Wicklander had a solid performance in his second start of the season for the Biscuits, allowing five hits and two runs while recording four strikeouts.

Jack Kochanowicz’s (3-4) eighth start of the season got off to a similar start as Armstrong, with Austin Shenton recording an RBI-double and Infante bringing in another run on a single to make the score 2-0 for Montgomery in the first inning.

The Trash Pandas tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with a solo-home run from David Calabrese and an RBI-single from Martinez. In the next frame, Erik Ostberg launched his second home run of the year over the center field wall to put the Biscuits back in front by a score of 3-2.

However, it was Rocket City’s turn to have an explosive inning with Jose Gomez scoring on a fielder’s choice, Jackson recording a two-run double, and Matthews recording an RBI-single to make the score 6-3.

Ostberg cut the deficit to one run after crushing a two-run homer to left-center field, making it two on the evening for the catcher. Luke Murphy retired the next two batters, and the Trash Pandas survived with a 6-5 victory.

Kochanowicz earned the win and Murphy earned the save while Anthony Molina (2-5) recorded the loss. Molina allowed seven hits and six runs (two earned), while striking out five in six innings pitched during his 14th start of the season.

Montgomery now has 81 home runs for the season, which is the second-most in the Southern League. The Tennessee Smokies are the only team with more homers than the Butter and Blue with 90 on the year.

The Biscuits and Trash Pandas will close the series and the first half of the season on Sunday, June 25 with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 PM. The pitching matchup features Sean Hunley (2-1) for the Biscuits against John Swanda for the Trash Pandas.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium on Wednesday, June 28 to open the second half of the season against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The six-game series will include a Tank Top Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, June 29; a Car Visor Giveaway on Friday, June 30; Princess Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 1; a Beach Towel Giveaway pres. by Dentistry for Children on Saturday, July 2; and an Independence Day Celebration along with MAX Fireworks on Monday, July 3.

